Mass poisoning turns Sivasagar into vulture graveyard

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 7: Unscrupulous humans, or rather ‘killers’, poisoned 30 vultures to death in a despicable act in Boliaghat Bagharchuk on Sunday morning. Forest officials arrived with an excavator, buried the dead in a ditch, and left without showing any concern for the beleaguered species. The Forest officer told media persons that two sick birds and an adjutant stork were sent to the Veterinary Department, but Dr Boro, the veterinary officer, informed this correspondent that no such bird was sent in the forenoon session to the Veterinary Department. It is suspected that some criminals poured poisonous insecticide on a goat carcass, which was devoured by the vultures, as the head of the goat was later recovered nearby.

- Advertisement -

Hiren Dutta, coordinator of Aranyak, informed this correspondent that the area has earned notoriety as similar killings took place several times there. The agrarian people poison the carcasses of goats that were bitten to death by stray dogs, and to kill dogs, the people poison the carcasses which attract the vultures, not the dogs.

In 2021, 58 vultures died from consuming a poisoned dog carcass in Rajabari, Panidihing. Some vultures were rescued and treated in Demow. Among the dead, one was a Himalayan Griffon. The sick are being sent to the Veterinary Department for treatment.