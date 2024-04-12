Massive Election Rally In Margherita Marks High Stakes For BJP As LS Polls Loom

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 11: In the heated run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday ramped up its campaign efforts in the 83rd Margherita constituency, undeterred by adverse weather conditions.

A grand rally at Bargolai Bashbari playground in the Tinsukia district underscored the party’s aggressive strategy to retain its stronghold.

The Thursday event, part of the broader campaign in the 13th Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, saw an assembly of over 10,000 supporters from across the district.

The rally featured a lineup of BJP’s political heavyweights, including Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Rameshwar Teli, and Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, alongside other party and coalition leaders. This mass mobilisation aimed to bolster support for BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal, with Sarma projecting a victory margin of four to five lakh votes, thanks to the coalition government’s pro-people initiatives.

The chief minister made a compelling case for the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, linking it to the continuation and expansion of beneficial schemes.

He also highlighted the fulfillment of past promises, such as the creation of one lakh jobs and the implementation of the Arunodoi scheme, as evidence of Assam’s progress and tranquility under BJP’s governance.

Furthermore, Sarma addressed the controversy surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reassuring that the state has remained stable and inclusive under their administration.

In addition to election promises, he announced plans to transform the rally site into a mini-stadium and detailed new welfare measures, including health and life insurance for ration card holders, educational support for students, and additional job creation, thereby reinforcing the party’s commitment to Assam’s development and prosperity.

The rally, punctuated by cultural performances and a united show of support, set the stage for what appears to be a fiercely contested battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP leaving no stone unturned in its quest for victory.