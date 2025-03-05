17.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
type here...

Massive fire engulfs property

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 4: A massive fire broke out at the residence of Harka Bahadur Chetry at Durbin Tila village in West Karbi Anglong under Zirikindeng police station.

- Advertisement -

The fire started under unknown circumstances and reduced the house of Chetry to ashes before any help could reach the place.

Related Posts:

Along with household domestic goods, important documents, cash of Rs. 35,000/- and agricultural produce also went up in flames. More than 50 mauns of paddy and zinger are also reduced to ashes. A report has been filed at Zirikindeng police station.

Chetry is at a loss as to what he will do as he has lost everything.

The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

It’s not size, but mental strength that matters: Sunil Gavaskar backs...

The Hills Times -
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet