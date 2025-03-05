Massive fire engulfs property

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, March 4: A massive fire broke out at the residence of Harka Bahadur Chetry at Durbin Tila village in West Karbi Anglong under Zirikindeng police station.

The fire started under unknown circumstances and reduced the house of Chetry to ashes before any help could reach the place.

Along with household domestic goods, important documents, cash of Rs. 35,000/- and agricultural produce also went up in flames. More than 50 mauns of paddy and zinger are also reduced to ashes. A report has been filed at Zirikindeng police station.

Chetry is at a loss as to what he will do as he has lost everything.