Massive fire engulfs wedding hall warehouse in Silchar

The incident caused extensive damage, estimated at several lakhs of rupees, and left the structure reduced to ashes.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 16: A devastating fire broke out on Thursday morning at Sadarghat in Silchar, completely engulfing the warehouse of Milan Mandir, a prominent luxury wedding hall, as reported in a news bulletin.

Eight fire engines from Silchar, Udharbond, and Dholai battled for an hour to bring the fire under control.

Despite their efforts, the warehouse was completely destroyed.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire.

However, locals have pointed to the burning of waste along the bank of the Barak River, which lies behind the wedding hall, as a potential trigger.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire began near the Manoranjan Complex on the left bank of the Barak River.

The area’s multiple wooden structures and flammable materials allowed the flames to spread quickly.

Nearby residents, fearing further explosions, relocated LPG cylinders to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

The affected warehouse belonged to Chakkeshwari Tent House, which also owns Milan Mandir.

The incident has left the local community shaken, with authorities now urging caution in handling flammable materials in the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters and authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause of the fire.

