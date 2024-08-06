Massive scam uncovered in Jal Jeevan Mission beneficiary list

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Aug 5: Thousands of fake beneficiaries have been included in the list for Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Jal scheme in Darrang district. RTI activist Abbu Tahir has alleged that engineers from the Public Health Engineering Department, in collusion with contractors, have committed a scam exceeding Rs 100 crores by creating numerous fake beneficiaries.

- Advertisement -

Tahir alleged that the fraud is most extensive in several panchayat areas, including Mouchita, Shyamtila, Shyampur, Arimari, Dhula, Fakirpara, Bahabari under Dalgaon Sialmari, Purba Mangaldai, Besimari, and Kalaigaon Development Blocks of Darrang district. He stated that, upon reviewing the list of beneficiaries, it appears that 30 to 40 percent of the names in almost all projects are fake. The documents submitted by genuine beneficiaries have reportedly been tampered with, and even the head of a single family has been listed as a beneficiary multiple times.

Tahir criticised the Har Ghar Jal scheme, an ambitious project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at providing clean drinking water to every household while adhering to a zero-tolerance policy on corruption. He claimed that the scheme has been undermined by embezzlement, with funds being misappropriated under the guise of repairs without actually providing water. He has called on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate a high-level inquiry into the fraudulent beneficiary listings and other irregularities.