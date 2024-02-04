23 C
Massive Turnout at Guwahati’s Veterinary College Ground as PM Modi Set to Address Mega Rally

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Anticipation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega public rally in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per a news report by India Today NE, the Veterinary College Ground at Khanapara, the chosen venue for the event, is witnessing an extraordinary gathering of over 2 lakh people, setting the stage for a monumental address by the Prime Minister.

The crowd, a diverse mix of enthusiastic BJP workers and women beneficiaries of various schemes, has flocked to the venue well in advance, creating a lively atmosphere.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, taking to social media, shared vibrant images of women dancing and celebrating in the midst of the crowd as they eagerly await the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Security measures have been significantly heightened in and around the Veterinary College Field to ensure the safety of the massive gathering and the Prime Minister.

The event is expected to draw attention not only for the political significance but also for the projects to be inaugurated, contributing to the developmental landscape of Assam.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Guwahati last evening, received a resounding welcome at the State Guest House, Koinadhara.

