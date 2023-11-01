MDoNER successfully concludes Special Campaign 3.0

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 1: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for #SwachhBharat, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and its associated institutions have wholeheartedly participated in the initiative.

MDoNER has successfully concluded the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending References 3.0, which included disposal of scrap, record management and clearance of pendency, among other things. This inclusive campaign was carried out in two distinct phases, demonstrating our dedication to efficient governance and public service.

During the Preparatory Phase from 15th to 30th September, 2023, 203 e-files and 206 physical files were identified for review and weeding out respectively. 18 references from Members of Parliament and State Governments each, 5 Parliament Assurances and 1 IMC reference were also addressed. All these were set for disposition during Special Campaign 3.0 from 2nd to 31st October, 2023.

During the Implementation Phase of the campaign, MDoNER disposed of all the e-files and physical files, 4 references from Members of Parliament, 1 Parliament Assurance, 2 State Government references, 3 Prime Minister Office references and 1 IMC reference. Additionally, 6 official and numerous local sites were cleaned, contributing to an environmentally responsible workspace. The disposal of scrap materials generated an additional revenue of ₹ 15,99,859.00, showcasing commitment to responsible resource management and fiscal efficiency.

The Ministry and its organizations have implemented several best practices during a recent campaign. A notable event was a cleanliness drive that took place on October 26, conducted by Team NEHHDC, Midway Journey, and Northeast Waste Collective. This team of 29 members worked to clean the banks of the Brahmaputra river at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, following the Visarjan puja.

The main objective was to raise awareness about effective waste management and segregation practices. After collection, the team handed over about 360 kg of contaminated waste materials to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation for proper disposal. The remaining 72 kg of clean dry waste was sorted and sent for recycling, in line with sustainable waste management commitments. In addition, 156 kg of wet waste collected from the riverbank was composted on-site. In a similar initiative, the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd, a Non-Banking Financial Corporation under MDoNER, distributed dustbins in neighboring market areas in Guwahati.