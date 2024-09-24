MDPTA conducts awareness program

HT Correspondent
MORIGAON, Sept 23: On the occasion of the International Day of Peace, an awareness programme on climate change was organised by the teachers of the Morigaon District Primary Teachers’ Association (MDPTA) at four education blocks under Morigaon district. The perilous situation due to climate change has posed a threat to the existence of living beings in the world. Considering the hazardous situation, the organisation conducted the awareness programme during the morning prayer hours of schools in the presence of teachers, parents, and students. Additionally, a banner was hung in the school premises to raise awareness among children on the topic.