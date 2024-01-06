14.6 C
Measures Implemented To Curb NH 39 Accidents In Karbi Anglong

Updated:
BOKAJAN, Jan 5: In response to the alarming rate of accidents on NH 39 in Karbi Anglong, local authorities, including the police and the District Transport Office (DTO), have announced concerted efforts to address the issue and enhance road safety.

During a press conference held at Hanjanglangso, SP Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kumar Saikia, highlighted the measures taken last year by the police and Transport Department to reduce accidents. These efforts included document checks on vehicles and imposing fines for rule violations.

Despite these initiatives, 33 fatalities occurred in accidents along National Highway (NH) 39. Most incidents transpire in Bokajan and Borpathar, particularly during the evening from 5 pm to 7 pm and in the morning from 3 am to 9 am, often attributed to overspeeding.

To tackle the issue comprehensively, the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) has been established. A speed limit card will be distributed to drivers and two-wheeler riders at Hanjanglangso, which they must surrender to the police at Borpathar.

SP Sanjib Kumar Saikia appealed for cooperation from the public in adhering to these safety measures.

The press conference also saw the presence of DTO Bikram Aditya Gogoi, Bokajan ADC Debahuti Bora, Bokajan SDPO Rustom Raj Brama, and local leader Jivan Chandra Pathak, all emphasising the collective commitment to enhancing road safety along NH 39.

