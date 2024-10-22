Meeting for upcoming Adult JE Vaccination Campaign held

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 21: The first District Task Force Committee meeting for the upcoming Adult JE Vaccination Campaign, 2024, was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

Opening the meeting, additional district commissioner (Health) Twahir Alam welcomed all stakeholders and outlined the primary objective of the meeting, mentioning the launch of the Adult JE Vaccination Campaign, 2024, in the district, tentatively scheduled for November 15, 2024, and the need to discuss strategies and formulate a micro plan to achieve 100 percent coverage of the target population.

Joint director of Health Services Dr Rupak Baruah delivered the keynote address, informing that this year, four districts in Assam have been selected by the Government of India for this campaign, including Sonitpur. He further stated that as of September this year, 46 cases of JE have been detected, with two resulting in fatalities. District immunisation officer Dr Tutumoni Handique then provided a brief overview of the tentative roadmap for the upcoming campaign, including the timeframe for various activities, formulation of the micro plan, transportation plan, vaccination sites, IEC activities to be conducted, waste management, and the AEFI surveillance system. She also informed that around 47 percent of the total population is to be covered, which means approximately 6 lakh people in the district, aged 15 to 65, need to be vaccinated. She elaborated that it is a single-dose vaccine and that every village will be covered in this campaign, with a dedicated team for each village. Additional chief medical & health officer (FW), Sonitpur, Dr Robin Gogoi, emphasised the need for coordination and cooperation among all stakeholder departments.

The meeting was attended by the sub-divisional medical officer, DIPRO, DSWO, DPM of NHM, BPMs, district Malaria officer, and key officials from the Health Department and other concerned line departments.