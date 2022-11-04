Meeting of BTR-UNICEF programme management unit held in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 3: A meeting between Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government officials and members of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was held on Thursday at BTC Secretariat conference hall, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

The meeting discussed thoroughly over the pressing issues of universalisation of child rights, special focus on eradication of child labour, IMR, MMR, human trafficking, and capacity building of officials and care givers with the respected representatives of UNICEF in Bodoland region.

The UNICEF delegation met Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member, Pramod Boro at his office chamber at BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr which was led by Jalpa Ratna, chief of field services, UNICEF India, Dr Madhulika Jonathan, chief of field office, UNICEF Assam and NE India

Later, a meeting was held at the BTC Secretariat conference hall, chaired by BTR CEM, Pramod Boro where UNICEF delegation members and a team of section specialists from Bodoland region participated.

According to official sources, the joint establishment of the BTR-UNICEF programme management unit has already set a multilateral framework in place for the development of Bodoland region’s (BTR’s) children in collaboration with several partners in the region and rendering services for bringing healthy welfare and uplift of the children.

The meeting emphasised on the protection of child rights, special focus on eradication of child labour, etc., in the region.

BTR CEM Boro said that the meeting was a meaningful that highlighted about the protection of child rights, eradication of human trafficking, and capacity building of officials and care givers with the respected representatives of UNICEF.

“It was elated to welcome Jalpa Ratna, chief of field services, UNICEF India, Dr Madhulika Jonathan, chief of field office, UNICEF Assam and NE India, and a team of section specialists to Kokrajhar, Bodoland Territorial Region. The meeting discussed the pressing issues of universalisation of child rights, special focus on eradication of child labour, IMR, MMR, human trafficking, and capacity building of officials and care givers with the respected representatives of UNICEF,” Boro added.