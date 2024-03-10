Meeting on relief, disaster management held in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 9: A meeting on relief and disaster was organised at the Margherita SDO(civil) office here on Saturday.

Parikshit Thoudam, SDO(Civil) Margherita chaired the meeting which was organised by the Margherita sub-divisional relief and disaster management committee meetings. The meeting was attended by senior officials of different departments.

Parikshit Thoudam discussed the various verticals on which the different departments are to work together as a team for formulating disaster management before, during and after any sort of natural calamity, primarily floods and thunderstorms in the sub-division.

As per the records, there are 30 numbers of identified schools that can be converted into relief camps during emergencies.

The SDO(C) specifically directed the five departments the public works department(roads), public works department (buildings), education, DDMA and revenue and disaster management to form a joint committee and review the present conditions of the schools and design at least 10 such schools into model relief camps.

In order to deal with the disasters Parikshit Thoudam had discussions with each departmental representatives on preparedness like ensuring food stock, medicines, deputation of medical and para-medical staff, availability of boats with boatmen, efficient divers, disposal of SDRF team, control room set up with emergency contact numbers, beneficiaries list for affected communities, facilities for livestock management and many other essential services during relief operations.

He directed the departments to submit their relief contingency plan and not to leave the district headquarter without permission during relief operations.

The meeting was attended by the Margherita election officer Aditi Neog, Margherita assistant commissioners Pritom Gogoi and Pronamika Konwar, officials and representatives of the police, forest, PHE, PWD (roads and building), education and social welfare departments, DDMA, BDO and others attended the meeting.