Meghalaya: BSF foil smuggling bid, seizes Rs 8 lakh worth items

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 30: An illegal smuggling attempt was thwarted by the vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Meghalaya on Wednesday, according to official sources.

The statement revealed that contraband items worth more than Rs 8 lakhs were seized in the operation.

The operation took place on November 29, 2023, during which the BSF Meghalaya troops successfully intercepted several smuggling attempts along the International border.

The items, intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh, included cattle, a large amount of sugar, clothing items, foreign currency, and other illegal goods from the bordering district of Jaintia and Khasi Hills.

The seized items were subsequently handed over to the relevant Customs office for further necessary legal actions.

