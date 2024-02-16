15 C
Midnight blaze engulfs Dalgaon

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Feb 15: A devastating blaze struck No 1/2 Baruajhar in Dalgaon during the midnight hours of Wednesday, claiming the life of a 55-year-old woman in her courageous attempt to combat the inferno. The conflagration razed ten residences, resulting in property losses exceeding Rs 10 crore. The incident unfolded around 12 am, engulfing the homes of Siraj Ali, Miraj Ali, and Bilat Ali Abdul Jalil in No 1/2 Baruajhar within the Dalgaon constituency of Darang district.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a suspected electrical short circuit at Miraj Ali’s residence before swiftly spreading to neighbouring houses, exacerbated by a gas cylinder explosion. Despite valiant efforts from locals to douse the flames, tragically, 55-year-old Maleka Khatun lost her life while attempting to salvage her dwelling.

The intensity of the blaze resulted in the destruction of approximately 300 mons of paddy, Rs 3 lakh in cash, land deeds, housing documents, citizenship registrations, and educational certificates, all reduced to ashes. Circle officer Sameer Chaudhury promptly arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

The community now grapples with the aftermath, with one student facing uncertainty regarding their upcoming matriculation examinations, having sat for the tests without proper admission and registration. Daipam police recovered the deceased’s body, which was subsequently transferred to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

