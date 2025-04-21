Militant from Manipur arrested in Guwahati

GUWAHATI, April 20: A Manipuri militant leader of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army has been arrested in Guwahati, an Assam Police officer said on Sunday.

The militant was apprehended from Paltan Bazar area of the city on Saturday evening, he said.

“As per information shared by military intelligence, the Guwahati Police carried out the operation, leading to the arrest of the PLA leader. He was staying in Beharbari area of the city, but was arrested in Paltan Bazar,” the officer said.

The arrested militant is allegedly involved in several criminal cases, including ambush and illegal arms trading, he said.

Incriminating documents and electronic devices have also been seized from him, the officer said.

“As he is a wanted militant in Manipur, police from that state will take his custody,” the officer added. (PTI)

