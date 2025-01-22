Minister Ashok Singhal hosts Investors’ Roadshow in Bengaluru

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 21: Minister of health & family welfare and irrigation Ashok Singhal successfully hosted an Investors’ Roadshow in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Organised as a precursor to the highly anticipated “Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025,” scheduled for February 25 and 26 in Guwahati, the event served as a platform to showcase Assam’s immense economic potential to industry leaders and investors. Addressing an esteemed gathering of over 200 investors, business leaders, policymakers and industry experts, minister Singhal highlighted Assam’s strategic location as India’s gateway to South and Southeast Asia, with the ability to reach 30% of the global population within a 3-4 hour flight. He described Assam as an emerging powerhouse of economic growth, underpinned by a robust GSDP growth trajectory from $29 billion in 2013-14 to $68.7 billion in 2023-24, with projections to touch $85.8 billion in the upcoming year. Minister Singhal underscored Assam’s vision for growth, driven by transformative investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, and human resource development. Several marquee projects were spotlighted, including India’s first International Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa under the Bharatmala program, the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge reducing Bhutan-Bangladesh travel time, Tata OSAT’s ₹27,000 crore semiconductor project and elevated corridors in Kaziranga National Park. Additionally, the Minister emphasised Assam’s forward-looking policies in green energy and emerging technologies, including initiatives in Green Hydrogen and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM).

Sectors like aerospace, defense, food processing and IT were presented as key areas for investment, along with the state’s commitment to sustainable tourism, backed by its natural heritage, seven national parks and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites. As part of the announcements, Singhal revealed that the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit will be held on February 25-26, in Guwahati. He shared that the summit will be preceded by a grand Jhumoir dance performance featuring over 8,000 youth on February 24. The event will be graced by the Prime Minister of India and will bring together a distinguished lineup of Union ministers and industry leaders from India and abroad. “I cordially invite you to explore the boundless opportunities Assam has to offer,” said Singhal. “Our government is committed to providing unparalleled support and fostering a collaborative environment for businesses and investors.” Minister Singhal concluded by emphasising Assam’s pivotal role as a gateway to Southeast Asia, envisioning the state as a vital hub for integrated and efficient supply chains in South and Southeast Asia. “Let us come together to unlock the potential of Assam and create a shared future of prosperity and innovation,” he added. The roadshow featured insightful addresses by dignitaries, including K Ullas Kamath, chairman of FICCI Karnataka State Council & chairman, UK & Co., who delivered the welcome address virtually; P Ashok Babu, IAS, commissioner & secretary, health & family welfare, Government of Assam, who provided a comprehensive theme presentation on “Advantage Assam”; and Nitin Basant, chief technical officer of NESFB, who spoke about Assam’s growing financial ecosystem. Minister Singhal’s inspiring keynote address further set the vision for Assam’s investment landscape. During the interactive Q&A session, Minister Singhal addressed queries from investors about Assam’s investment policies, incentives and ease of doing business, fostering confidence and enthusiasm among attendees. This was followed by prefixed B2G (Business-to-Government) meetings, where business leaders appreciated the Government of Assam’s proactive approach and expressed a keen interest in exploring investment opportunities across diverse sectors. Many also confirmed their participation in Advantage Assam 2.0 and expressed optimism about contributing to Assam’s economic growth. Today’s roadshow featured prominent companies such as Shahi Exports, One School Group of Institutions, CME (CM Envirosystems), Kisankraft, Smiths Group Plc, Slice, Teva Pharmaceuticals, CamCom Technologies Pvt Ltd, Apollo Computing Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Aequs Infra, Hitech Magnetic & Electronics, Selco Foundation, De Pedro Sugar, Automovill Technology, and Satya Sai Trust. The sectors represented included Textiles, Education, Engineering, Agri-Irrigation, Aerospace, Fintech, Pharmaceuticals, IT/ITES, Electronics, Healthcare, Infrastructure, Multi-Sector Manufacturing, and Technology. The roadshow successfully positioned Assam as a preferred destination for global investments, setting the stage for Advantage Assam 2.0 to further solidify the state’s role as a key player in India’s economic development.