Minister Nandita Gorlosa distributes ration cards in Sidli LAC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 21: In a ceremonial program held at the Shanti Committee Field, Saljhora near Kajalgaon in Chirang district, state cabinet minister for Power, Sports & Youth Welfare, and Tourism Department, Nandita Gorlosa, along with Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Sidli MLA Joyanta Basumatary, and Chirang district commissioner Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, distributed 9,574 new ration cards to 48,657 beneficiaries under 19 No. Sidli LAC.

The distribution of ration cards took place under the National Food Security Act, aiming to provide essential food items to those in need across the state. Nandita Gorlosa mentioned that the central and state governments have collaboratively undertaken humanitarian initiatives to support the people of the state. She highlighted the commitment of the BJP-led NDA government to work towards the comprehensive development of society, implementing various schemes and projects for the welfare of the masses.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and gratitude to the central and state governments for the noble initiative of distributing ration cards, recognising it as a crucial step in ensuring food security for the residents of the state.