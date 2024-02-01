18 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 1, 2024
type here...

Minor girl raped by Assam boy in Cooch Behar, held

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Cooch Behar, Feb 1: In a distressing incident, a man attending a wedding was accused of raping a minor girl in Tamarhat, located on the Assam-West Bengal border.

- Advertisement -

Reports identified the accused as Prabhakar Sutradhar, a resident of Brajakhal village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. Sutradhar was attending a wedding at a relative’s house in Joyguru, West Bengal, when he allegedly assaulted the minor.

The incident led to tensions among the guests and family members. The child survivor reported the incident, leading to Sutradhar’s apprehension.

Police from Bakshirhat Police Station arrived at the scene, detained the accused and arranged for the minor’s medical examination. The local community has called for the accused to be given appropriate punishment.

10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram: 3 arrested with exotic birds, animals in Champhai

The Hills Times - 0
10 Indian Dishes That Are Extremely Healthy 7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”