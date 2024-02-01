Minor girl raped by Assam boy in Cooch Behar, held

HT Digital,

Cooch Behar, Feb 1: In a distressing incident, a man attending a wedding was accused of raping a minor girl in Tamarhat, located on the Assam-West Bengal border.

- Advertisement -

Reports identified the accused as Prabhakar Sutradhar, a resident of Brajakhal village in Kokrajhar district of Assam. Sutradhar was attending a wedding at a relative’s house in Joyguru, West Bengal, when he allegedly assaulted the minor.

The incident led to tensions among the guests and family members. The child survivor reported the incident, leading to Sutradhar’s apprehension.

Police from Bakshirhat Police Station arrived at the scene, detained the accused and arranged for the minor’s medical examination. The local community has called for the accused to be given appropriate punishment.