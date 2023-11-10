Minor girl rescued in mysterious conditions in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Nov 9: Sensation prevailed in Nayasara area after

a minor girl was rescued on a mysterious condition in Kokrajhar

district on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident took place in Nayasara area

under Salakati police outpost on Wednesday evening.

The local villagers rescued the girl in mysterious conditions who

was tied with rope in an open paddy field.

Later, the villagers informed the police and immediately, the

girl was rushed to the local hospital. However, the girl was

referred to the Rup Nath Brahma civil hospital in Kokrajhar for

better treatment.

The victim girl revealed that one identified as Saminur Ali and

his four colleagues allegedly took her away and forced her to

consume drugs and tied her.

The police started investigation into the incident and detained

one identified as Saminur Ali, who was reportedly involved with

the incident.

An FIR lodged with police against the incident.

Various students union and social organisations have

condemned the incident and demanded stringent steps and

punishment for the involved culprits.