Minor girl rescued in mysterious conditions in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent
KOKRAJHAR, Nov 9: Sensation prevailed in Nayasara area after
a minor girl was rescued on a mysterious condition in Kokrajhar
district on Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident took place in Nayasara area
under Salakati police outpost on Wednesday evening.
The local villagers rescued the girl in mysterious conditions who
was tied with rope in an open paddy field.
Later, the villagers informed the police and immediately, the
girl was rushed to the local hospital. However, the girl was
referred to the Rup Nath Brahma civil hospital in Kokrajhar for
better treatment.
The victim girl revealed that one identified as Saminur Ali and
his four colleagues allegedly took her away and forced her to
consume drugs and tied her.
The police started investigation into the incident and detained
one identified as Saminur Ali, who was reportedly involved with
the incident.
An FIR lodged with police against the incident.
Various students union and social organisations have
condemned the incident and demanded stringent steps and
punishment for the involved culprits.
