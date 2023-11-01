Mizoram can expect massive development by voting for BJP: Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 1: Sarbananda Sonowal, in a recent statement, highlighted the progress and development in Northeast India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He pointed out that since 2014, the central government has invested Rs 4 lakh crores in the region’s development, aiming to make it India’s economic growth engine.

- Advertisement -

He contrasted this with previous Congress governments, which he claimed ignored the Northeast. He also mentioned Modi’s frequent visits to the Northeast, totalling over 60 since his tenure began. Sonowal brought attention to Mizoram’s potential growth and development opportunities, particularly with the BJP in power.

He praised Modi’s focus on infrastructure, which he believes has positioned the region for significant growth. He also mentioned the benefits Mizoram stands to gain from the recently opened Sittwe Port, part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project.

Lastly, Sonowal stated that with public support, the BJP government plans to create an ecosystem that allows the youth to explore economic cooperation opportunities with the state’s two international neighbors.Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lunglei, Mizoram on Wednesday, ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

Sonowal campaigned for BJP candidates in the Lunglei West and Lunglei South assembly constituencies.

- Advertisement -

During his address, he highlighted the rapid development witnessed in BJP-ruled states and asserted the party’s commitment to enhancing communication access in the Northeast region, including Mizoram.