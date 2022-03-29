27 C
MLA Darsing Ronghang Inaugurates Gate Of Howraghat Sangeet Mahavidyalaya

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

HOWRAGHAT, March 28: MLA Darsing Ronghang inaugurated the gate of Howraghat Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Karbi Anglong on Monday.

In the programme, the MLA promised to build the building of the music college. The programme was attended by working president of Assam Satra Mahasabha, Satradhikar Haridev Goswami, executive member of Assam Satra Mahasabha Hariprasad Das, Pawan Kumar Bora, Pushpadhar Nath, president of Karbi Anglong District Satra Mahasabha, Sukuram Kakati, secretary Mohit Hazarika and others.

 

