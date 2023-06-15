MLA Lawrence Islary Launches Suroxita Xaishab, Sonali Axom Campaign

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 14: A 90-day district child protection campaign, themed Suroxita Xaishab, Sonali Axom, was officially inaugurated in Kokrajhar on Monday.

Lawrence Islary, MLA from Kokrajhar East, lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the launch of the campaign at a program held in the conference hall of the DC office in Kokrajhar. The event was organised by the District Child Protection Unit Kokrajhar, in collaboration with Kokrajhar district administration, with support from the State Child Protection Society, Assam, and the department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam.

The program was attended by Varnali Deka, deputy commissioner of Kokrajhar, Nabanita Sarma, additional SP, Satyaban Brahma, chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Gunindra Talukdar, district social welfare officer and in-charge district child protection officer, members of the Juvenile Justice Board, representatives from the Labour department, and various NGOs.

MLA Islary emphasised the importance of collective efforts in working towards the welfare and protection of children and their rights. He praised the campaign for its significant initiative in safeguarding children and promoting their well-being.