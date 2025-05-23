32 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 23, 2025
Mob Kills Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam Village Amid Rising Tensions

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 23: In a tragic event highlighting increasing human-wildlife conflict, an adult male Royal Bengal tiger was slaughtered by a mob in Dumukhia village, falling under the Khumtai region of Assam’s Golaghat district, on Thursday, May 22.

The villagers, armed with machetes, sticks, and iron rods, cornered the tiger and attacked it brutally, killing it.

The tiger had hurt a number of individuals in the last few days, the locals said, and people were full of fear and rage. The villagers thought the tiger was a man-eater and took the law into their own hands. The eyewitnesses added that the mob circled the tiger and attacked it as a whole, resulting in critical wounds.

Forest officials came to the spot after they were informed of the attack, but the tiger had already died from the attack. The team retrieved the body, but they found that some of the parts of the tiger’s body were missing. “We discovered that some body parts, such as a portion of its skin, one leg, and some meat, are missing,” verified a forest official.

By the time officials arrived, the majority of the villagers had scattered. The forest department has since filed a case and initiated an investigation into the killing and mutilation of the carcass, as claimed. Officials have also voiced alarm about how the public is responding to wildlife threats, calling for greater awareness and more aggressive conflict management strategies.

This incident calls attention to the pressing necessity of increased measures to safeguard both local inhabitants and threatened animals, especially in regions where their habitats overlap.

