Moirabari Police nab two for creating fake Aadhaar cards

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 17: In a significant development, Moirabari Police, led by OC Pankaj Das, apprehended two individuals red-handedly involved in the creation of fake Aadhaar cards on Saturday. The accused, Purabi Das (36) and Asim Barman (46), were arrested while producing fraudulent Aadhaar cards inside the house of Sariful Islam in Gunaibori-Janpar under Moirabari PS.

Acting on received intelligence, OC Pankaj Das initiated a search operation at Gunaibori-Janpar, leading to the capture of the culprits. The police seized essential equipment from the spot, including a multi-finger thumb scanner, two laptops, a printer, a mobile phone, and a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS 23 Q 2992. Additionally, the police discovered suspected documents generated in the names of various individuals, with addresses primarily from Assam and Maharashtra.

The arrested individuals, Purabi Das and Asim Barman, face charges under Sections 120(B)/419/420/467/468/471/34 of the Indian Penal Code and RW 65/66 under No 249/23. They have been remanded to judicial custody in Morigaon.

This incident sheds light on the involvement of cybercriminals hiring experts to create fake Aadhaar cards, potentially for illicit activities such as securing loans from financial institutions in the names of unsuspecting individuals.