Morigaon DC conducts inspections

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 17: District commissioner Devasish Sharma of Morigaon conducted his second consecutive day of inspections at various schools in response to reported irregularities in the implementation of a Samagra Shiksha scheme. The scheme, aimed at fostering the mental development and welfare of students, specifically focuses on the installation of digital libraries and smart classrooms. During his visit to Motiram Bora Model High School in Barangabari, Sharma assessed the progress of these installations. While satisfied with the facilities at this particular school, he expressed disappointment with the lack of progress at several others. Sharma emphasised that all remaining schools must complete the installations and properly set up the allocated three television sets within the next seven days. He cautioned that strict action would be taken against any school failing to meet this deadline.

The district administration, under Sharma’s leadership, will continue to inspect schools earmarked for digital library construction to ensure transparency and prevent corruption from compromising students’ futures. Each of the 90 schools in Morigaon district received Rs 15.68 lakh for this purpose through the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Concerns arose regarding the accuracy of utilisation certificates submitted, which falsely claimed completion of the work. Personally visiting several schools, Sharma uncovered discrepancies and held the district project engineer of Samagra Shiksha, Morigaon, accountable. He announced an inquiry into the scheme and denounced the submission of false completion reports, warning that such practices would not be tolerated.

 

 

