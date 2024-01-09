Morigaon Police nabs suspected heroin dealer

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: Acting on credible information, Morigaon Police successfully apprehended one accused, identified as Narzul Islam from Laharighat. During the arrest, the police recovered a shop case containing suspected heroin. The total weight of the confiscated substance, including the container, is 40 grams, while the weight without the container is recorded at 13.8 grams. The operation demonstrates the proactive efforts of law enforcement in combating illicit activities within the region.