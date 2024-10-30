Morigaon releases draft electoral roll for three constituencies

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Oct 29: The draft electoral roll for the 52nd Jagiroad, 53rd Laharighat, and 54th Morigaon constituencies was released on Tuesday by the district commissioner of Morigaon, Devasish Sarma, in the presence of additional district commissioners, election officers, senior officers, employees, and representatives of various political parties.

As per the draft, in the 52nd Jagiroad constituency, there are 120,610 male voters, 120,245 female voters, and 1 third-gender voter. In the 53rd Laharighat constituency, there are 147,549 male voters, 139,225 female voters, and 9 third-gender voters. In the 54th Morigaon constituency, there are 101,142 male voters, 102,303 female voters, and 2 third-gender voters.

The total number of voters in the three constituencies is 731,086. The revised draft electoral roll aims to ensure a more inclusive and accurate representation of eligible voters, with an increase of 5,285 voters in this year’s draft for the district. The eligibility date for the preparation of electoral rolls has been set as January 1, 2024.

Anyone whose name is not included or who finds errors in the listed details can file a claim or objection. These claims or objections must be submitted between October 29, 2024, and November 28, 2024. All claims will be processed, and objections will be resolved by December 24, 2024. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025, as stated in the DIPRO press release.

Eligible persons wishing to be added to, or amended or deleted from, the electoral roll may submit their claims using Form 6, Form 7, or Form 8. These forms will be available at the offices where the draft list is displayed, or individuals can submit their claims or objections online through the National Voter Service Portal at www.nvsp.in .

The district commissioner, while announcing the draft electoral roll, stated that it reflects the Election Commission’s commitment to an accurate and comprehensive voter roll. He encouraged every eligible voter to review their information and file a claim or objection if necessary, ensuring their participation in the upcoming election.