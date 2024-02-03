12.8 C
MSSV conducts lecture series

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 2: The department of Political Science, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalay (MSSV), organised the first lecture series on the topic ‘The hidden paradox of education and democracy: Political mobilisation vis-a-vis social implementation and education quality in democratic regimes’ at the auditorium of the varsity on Thursday last here.

Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, who is also the education adviser to the Government of Assam, attended the program as the keynote speaker. Mridul Hazarika, vice chancellor of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalay, also spoke on the occasion while Dr Harekrishna Bora, HoD, department of Political Science of the varsity delivered the welcome address and also mentored the entire program.

In his speech, Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted various aspects of the new education policy and also explained how a student could go ahead avoiding geographical limitations, differences in gender, and other obstacles.

Following the lecture program, Mahanta also participated in an interaction program with the students as well as their parents and answered various questions related to the new education policy as well as their career-oriented issues asked by the students and their parents, a press note stated here.

