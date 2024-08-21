26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Muslim family donates 150-year-old ‘Barpera’ to Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 20: In a gesture of goodwill and amity, a Muslim family from the Rajoi area under Teok revenue circle in Jorhat district on Monday donated a ‘Barpera’ (a large wooden chest traditionally used to store valuable items) to the historic Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar. The chest, which is about 150 years old, has been in the family for generations.

The centuries-old Bornamghar was established by Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev, a Vaishnavite saint and disciple of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

The family, descendants of the late Dr Alhaz Abdul Rahman Khanikar, donated the Barpera to the managing committee members of the Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar in memory of the late Rafiqur Rahman Khanikar, a grandson of Dr Alhaz Abdul Rahman Khanikar.

Welcoming the family’s gesture, Prabin Kalita, president of the Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar Managing Committee, said that the antique item, along with other similar heritage items of the Bornamghar, will be preserved in the proposed museum of the Namghar for the benefit of devotees and visitors.

Kalita expressed hope that this endeavour by the family would strengthen the age-old bond between the various communities of the state.

The Khanikar family members stated that the Barpera, which dates back to their grandfather’s period, is about 150 years old and in good condition. They decided to donate it to the Bornamghar, a historic and revered place for all sections of society.

