Monday, January 22, 2024
Mystery Surrounds Assam Man's Death in Kolkata

HT Digital,

Kolkata, Jan 21: In a shocking event, an individual from Assam was discovered deceased under unexplained circumstances in Kolkata, according to Sunday’s reports. The dead man is identified as Juwed Ali, sources informed.

He hailed from Kahikuchi under the supervision of Khetri Police Station in Kamrup district. Reports suggest that last Monday, Ali, aged 40, left his residence aiming for Chennai in pursuit of employment.

However, prior to reaching his intended destination, his body was found at Palsa, a vicinity near the Howrah railway station in Kolkata. The cause of the man’s tragic death remains a mystery. Moreover, West Bengal Police have reached out to Juwed Ali’s family in Assam.

Although the local police retrieved Ali’s lifeless body and conducted post-mortem, his family members were unable to bring the body home due to financial constraints. It is reported that the family members have pleaded to the Assam Government for assistance in bringing back the body of the deceased man.

