Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
NABARD official visits Karbi Cultural Society office in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 6: Kamkhogin Vaiphei, the assistant general manager and district development manager (Karbi Anglong) of NABARD, visited the Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) office at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso, Diphu, on Wednesday last.

The visit was organised following an invitation extended by the KCS.

Upon his arrival, Vaiphei was welcomed by KCS officials led by General Secretary Sunil Tokbi.

He was felicitated with the traditional Karbi turban.

Discussions on future collaborations and alignments between NABARD and the KCS, focusing on the development and promotion of cultural initiatives, community empowerment, and sustainable projects in the region were discussed in the meeting.

NABARD has also agreed to launch projects for the development of bamboo and handicraft products by providing training sessions to interested members.

The visit marked a positive step towards strengthening institutional ties and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the interest of Karbi Anglong’s cultural and economic progress, the KCS stated.

