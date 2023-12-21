Naga national council camp set ablaze at Assam-Manipur border

HT Digital,

Kohima, Dec 21: In a shocking development, a Naga National Council (NNC) camp was reportedly vandalized and set on fire by locals of Namdailong Punji along the Assam-Manipur border on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Recent reports suggest that NNC cadres have allegedly stepped up their operations in the Namdailong Punji area, causing distress among locals due to illegal activities such as extortion and racketeering.

On December 12, a shooting incident was reported at a temporary NNC camp in Namdailong Punji, during which one cadre was allegedly shot dead by another militant. The incident escalated the situation, leading to the apprehension of three hardcore NNC cadres by security forces.

These cadres reportedly admitted to being active members and area commanders of the NNC. In response to these events, locals set fire to the outfit’s temporary camp today.