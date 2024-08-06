Nagaon police uncover extensive oil theft ring

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 5: Nagaon police, led by the additional superintendent of police (crime), have busted a major oil theft ring that had been operating in the Nagaon Amoni areas for several months. Seven members of the gang, including the son of a local Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly, were arrested within the last 24 hours.

Among those arrested are Alom Ali of Kachari Pam, Abdul Khalili of Bhumuraguri under Tezpur PS, Jamal Uddin of Bagori, Taher Ali of Hamoti under Jakhalabandha PS, Ibrahim Ali, and Renault Huda of Khalihamari under Samaguri PS.

The gang is reported to have established an extensive network in the Amoni area and was involved in stealing oil from pipelines for several months.

Nagaon police have registered a case in this regard, and the investigation is ongoing. It is expected that more members of the gang may be apprehended in the coming hours.