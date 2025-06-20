24.8 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 20, 2025
type here...

Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan flagged off in Biswanath

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 19: In the run-up to the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, 2025, the Biswanath District Administration officially flagged off an awareness vehicle under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) as part of a public outreach campaign.

- Advertisement -

According to a press release, the initiative aims to educate communities, particularly the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse through various community-level awareness activities.

Related Posts:

The awareness vehicle was flagged off by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Nagatey, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of community participation in combating substance abuse.

“The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is not just a government initiative—it is a people’s movement,” he said.

The event was attended by Additional District Commissioners, Executive Magistrates, the District Social Welfare Officer, the Child Development Project Officer of Biswanath ICDS, and officials from both the District Administration and the office of the DSWO, Biswanath.

- Advertisement -

Following the launch, the awareness vehicle visited the villages of Dhulie, Nihang Chang, Balichang, and Pavoi under Sakomatha Block.

Outreach activities included Information, Education and Communication (IEC) efforts, two Nukkad Natak performances against drug abuse, and the distribution of leaflets containing the national helpline number 14446.

The community outreach campaign will continue until June 26, reinforcing the core message of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life.”

6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam heritage site contract staff unpaid since Nov 2024

The Hills Times -
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light