Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan flagged off in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 19: In the run-up to the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, 2025, the Biswanath District Administration officially flagged off an awareness vehicle under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) as part of a public outreach campaign.

According to a press release, the initiative aims to educate communities, particularly the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse through various community-level awareness activities.

The awareness vehicle was flagged off by District Commissioner Munindra Nath Nagatey, who addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of community participation in combating substance abuse.

“The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is not just a government initiative—it is a people’s movement,” he said.

The event was attended by Additional District Commissioners, Executive Magistrates, the District Social Welfare Officer, the Child Development Project Officer of Biswanath ICDS, and officials from both the District Administration and the office of the DSWO, Biswanath.

Following the launch, the awareness vehicle visited the villages of Dhulie, Nihang Chang, Balichang, and Pavoi under Sakomatha Block.

Outreach activities included Information, Education and Communication (IEC) efforts, two Nukkad Natak performances against drug abuse, and the distribution of leaflets containing the national helpline number 14446.

The community outreach campaign will continue until June 26, reinforcing the core message of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: “Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life.”