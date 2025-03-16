National Integration Tour for student of ARHS, Lokra to Rajkot, Gujarat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, March 15: Assam Rifles conducted the NIT tour for ARHS, Lokra students from December 22, 2024 to January 8, 2025.

The team consisted of 1 Officer, 1 JCO, 5 Other Ranks (OR), and 25 students.

This tour aimed to provide students with an educational and inspirational experience by offering them exposure to the academic environment of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rajkot.

The tour allowed the students to explore various academic fields, learn about advanced technologies, and interact with faculty members and students, fostering a deeper understanding of higher education opportunities.

The initiative was a part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to encourage youth development and academic growth.

The tour was flagged off on December 22, 2024 and flagged in on January 8, 2025, successfully enriching the participants’ academic aspirations.