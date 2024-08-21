26 C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
National seminar on ‘Ethnic Identities and Multiculturalism’ held 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 20: The department of Political Science at Dr Birinchi Kr. Baruah College, Puranigudam, recently organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Ethnic Identities, Multiculturalism, and Democracy in the Context of Northeast India’. The seminar was held both offline and online at the college auditorium.

Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a noted professor from the department of Political Science, Gauhati University, attended the seminar as the chief keynote speaker, while Dr Prem Sagar Prasad, head of the department of Political Science, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, served as the resource person. Dr Nripen Ch Das, principal of the college, chaired the event, and Professor Ankur Pratim Mahanta, head of the department of Political Science at Dr Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam, presented a brief note on the objectives of the seminar.

In his address, Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta asserted that north-east India is a region with diverse cultures and traditions, and if these identities, cultures, and glories are not recognised, they will be disrespected. He emphasised that the conflicts and mental anguish seen among the indigenous ethnic people of the region can be alleviated by embracing the ideals of multiculturalism, which, in turn, can help establish a strong and healthy democracy.

Hundreds of students and teachers from the college participated in the seminar, both in person and online, as stated in a press note.

