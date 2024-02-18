17 C
National seminar on puppetry held in Guwahati

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Feb 17: A national seminar and festival on ‘Glory of Puppetry and Its Social Importance’ is being held at the West Guwahati College of Education in the city.

The national seminar on puppetry has been organized by the Surojit Academy in collaboration with the Union ministry of culture.  The event began on February 16, will conclude on February 19.

Subhashish Sen, a national-level puppeteer from Kolkata, educated the participating students about puppet making on the second day of the seminar on Saturday.  The process of making puppets from waste materials was also demonstrated during the occasion.

Meanwhile, the students made puppets of octopuses, birds, married couples, etc. with various items. Soon after the seminar, ‘Ravan Badh’ written by Simanta Sarma and directed by Binita Devi was also staged.

