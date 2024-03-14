Nausad Ali sentenced to life imprisonment

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 13: In connection with Case No-387/2017 at Mikirbheta Police Station, one Nausad Ali has been convicted of a serious offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The court, presided over by the Additional Sessions Judge cum Special Judge (POCSO) in Morigaon, found Nausad Ali guilty of the charges brought against him.

- Advertisement -

The sentence handed down to Nausad Ali is rigorous imprisonment for life, reflecting the gravity of the offense and the significant impact it has had on the victim and society at large.