Navratri commences at CRPF Battalion Headquarters in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

 

NAGAON, Oct 15: On the first day of Navratri, the Durga Puja festivities have begun at the Central Reserve Police Force’s 34th Battalion Headquarters in Katimari, Nagaon. Battalion Commandant Shiv Shankar Upadhyay expressed his enthusiasm for the celebration, noting that the puja would be observed with traditional rituals. The Maa Durga idol was installed, and the formal Durga Path was initiated. Soldiers and officers, including District Commandant Ran Singh, senior medical officer Dr Anamika Singh, Assistant Commandants Videkho Keyie and Ram Niwas Chauhan, and Subedar Major Sanjeev Kumar, along with other officers and jawans, took part in the ceremony. Bhajan, Kirtan, and other rituals were also organized at the puja pandal, and the soldiers and officers of the Battalion were pleased with the commencement of Navratri puja at the Sarvdharma prayer place.

