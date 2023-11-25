NCC car rally receives warm welcome in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAHAR, Nov 24: The NCC (National Cadet Corps) car rally for the northeastern region received a warm welcome in Kokrajhar, the city of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The event was organized at Kokrajhar Govt College, where the rally was greeted with enthusiasm and felicitation by students and NCC members.

Led by Major General Gagandeep, the Additional Director General (ADG) of NCC North Eastern Region, the car rally has been highlighting the importance of navigating challenges to forge leaders across the northeastern region.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region, graced the occasion as the chief guest and participated in the welcome and felicitation ceremony for the car rally team. A cultural program was also conducted to mark the event, attracting attention and fostering integration among citizens.

CEM Boro expressed gratitude for the visit, emphasizing the significance of NCC in leading to a disciplined life and a successful career. He encouraged cadets and students to consider joining the NCC for personal growth and development.

The event was attended by the Principal of Kokrajhar College, Prof. Dimacha D Mwchahary, officers of the CAPF, teachers, NCC cadets, and students, making it a vibrant and memorable occasion.