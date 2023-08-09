NCC to Conduct 10-Day Sailing Expedition on the Brahmaputra in Assam

HT DIGITAL

Guwahati, Aug 9: The National Cadet Corps’ maritime branch is preparing to go on an expedition down the state’s Brahmaputra River in November.

- Advertisement -

To provide the Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria, an overview of the different operations carried out by the naval wing NCC in Assam, Lieutenant Commander Debanand Doley, Officer Commanding 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC, meets with him. A briefing on the forthcoming 10-day Brahmaputra Sailing Expedition, which is set to take place IN the first week of November, was also provided at the conference.

The 48 Assam Naval Unit NCC’s important initiatives were emphasized by the commanding office. These programs include a variety of drills, training sessions, camps, and volunteer activities that the unit has successfully planned throughout the years. The Naval Wing NCC received praise from the Governor of Assam for its outstanding efforts in guiding young people toward nation-building.

The Governor of Assam also showed a keen interest in the activities of the naval wing NCC.

Gulab Chand Kataria will be in Haflong for two days for a review conference with the departments and council members on August 9 and 10. The Governor will meet with the apex bodies, the Circuit House, the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, etc. He will later attend an event at the District Library Auditorium and the Amphitheatre.

- Advertisement -

Gulab Chand Kataria, in the meantime, is scheduled to appear for a review meeting with the departments and the council members in Haflong on August 9 and 10. The Governor will meet with the apex bodies , the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, etc at the Circuit House.

He will later attend an event at the District Library Auditorium and the Amphitheatre.

The Governor will officially unveil the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue in front of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council on August 10. He will also pay visits to Jatinga, the Haflong Civil Hospital, and the Dilaobra Shangibra Samathuraoni Nohdrang construction site. The residents of Haflong, in particular, and Dima Hasao, are ready to give the Governor a colorful welcome.

People believe the governor’s visit will bring in a new kind of development in the district. The Governor’s visit to Haflong was likewise hailed by them as a success for the local populace and economy.

- Advertisement -