NE youths have a role in preserve regional culture: Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 27: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called upon the youth of Assam and the Northeast to work for preserving and promoting the region’s cultural heritage.

Sonowal made these remarks at the 35th Regional Level Youth Parliament Competition held at Kendriya Vidyalaya (OIL) in Duliajan on Tuesday.

Terming the power of youth as a driving force for a country’s future, he said, “Assam’s youth, as well as those from the Northeast, can play a pivotal role in preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage, languages, and traditions. Youth can bridge gaps between different communities, fostering unity in Assam’s diverse society. You can become the main source of “Enajori” that can bring about cultural integration and social assimilation. Youth-led startups and innovations can boost Assam’s economy, particularly in sectors like agriculture, tourism, and information technology. With proper education and training, the youth can transform Assam into a hub for skilled labour, attracting investment and creating job opportunities”.

He suggested that youth could drive innovation in governance through technology, entrepreneurship, and social initiatives.

“The presence of youth in politics is essential to address challenges such as corruption, lack of transparency, and ineffective governance, ultimately enhancing democratic processes and outcomes,” he added.

The minister expressed hope that youth involvement in policy-making would ensure that critical issues like education, employment, and social justice are prioritised in Assam’s development agenda.

He underscored that a robust, participative democracy contributes to global peace and development, positioning India as a leader on the world stage.

Sonowal encouraged all youth to engage actively in political discussions, vote, and consider careers in public service or politics.

The minister said, “with the active participation of youth in the parliamentary democracy, a future of hope can be built where every citizen, regardless of background, has equal opportunities to participate in and benefit from India’s democratic system. I encourage all of you & all the youth to actively engage in political discussions, vote, and consider public service or political careers as viable options”.

Commenting on the competition, Sonowal noted that such events ignite young minds about India’s democratic values and inspire them to commit to building the future of the country.