NEFA Tea Industries leads vibrant celebration of International Tea Day in Margherita

HT Correspondent



MARGHERITA, May 21: A spirited celebration of International Tea Day was hosted by NEFA Tea Industries in Margherita on Tuesday, marking the occasion with enthusiasm, unity, and community engagement. The event brought together tea enthusiasts, industry leaders, and local stakeholders to honor the cultural and economic importance of one of the world’s most cherished beverages.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Tea Manufacturers Association in collaboration with the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association, North Bengal Tea Producers Welfare Association, and Nilgiri Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association, the event saw participation from 15 Bought Leaf Tea factories across the Margherita Co-District.

The celebration aimed to promote tea as the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, while highlighting its deep-rooted significance in local livelihoods and the global economy.

The programme was inaugurated by Margherita Co-District Commissioner Parikshit Thoudam (IAS), who highlighted the United Nations’ recognition of May 21st as International Tea Day in 2020, noting the growing popularity of tea globally and the rise of innovative tea startups in Assam that are expanding the beverage’s reach and variety.

Speaking at the event, Aryan Kumar Choubey, Director of NEFA Tea Industries, shared his pride and vision:

“It’s a moment of immense joy to celebrate International Tea Day. Tea is the world’s most consumed beverage after water. Our mission is to boost per capita tea consumption in India to 1 kg per year and make tea a staple in every household.”

In a heartwarming community outreach initiative, NEFA Tea Industries distributed free tea and biscuits at multiple locations across Margherita, spreading cheer and encouraging public participation in the celebration.

The event was attended by several notable figures including Sanjeev Kumar Choubey, proprietor of NEFA Tea Industries, his sons Aryan Kumar Choubey and Shrijan Kumar Choubey, both serving as directors, along with Manager Ashok Agarwal and Senior Executive Kamlesh Kumar Dubey. Representatives from the Tirap Regional Small Tea Growers Association, including Bhabesh Medhi and Rudra Bahadur Chetry, also graced the occasion, reinforcing the collaborative spirit of the tea community.

The International Tea Day celebration at NEFA Tea Industries was a vibrant blend of tradition, innovation, and community spirit, reaffirming tea’s legacy as a drink that connects people across cultures and continents.

