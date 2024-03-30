Neglect Plagues Multi-Crore Water Supply Project

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 29: Amidst the state government’s proclamation of development, the multi-crore project by the Irrigation Department in Ledo Maulang, under the 83rd Margherita constituency in Tinsukia district, resembles more of a deserted structure than a symbol of progress. Despite significant investments, including iron pipes, boats, staff quarters, water motors, and various electrical equipment, the site languishes in neglect without adequate security measures.

Local residents lament the lack of attention from state government officials, including the Irrigation Department minister and higher-ranking personnel. Despite the presence of four department employees, their sporadic visits and hefty monthly salaries over the years have failed to address the project’s deterioration.

The neglect has had tangible consequences, with agricultural fields suffering due to water scarcity. Despite pleas from locals, officials have been remiss in their duties, failing to address the urgent need for water access in the area.

In areas like 1 no Maulang, Ledo Bengali Gaon, Ledo Gaon, and 1 no Maulang Bengali Gaon, which boast ample agricultural land, the irony is stark. While the multi-crore irrigation project was meant to alleviate water scarcity, it has only provided water once, during its inauguration. Today, local farmers are left to fend for themselves, resorting to self-funded methods to irrigate their fields