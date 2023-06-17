Neglected State of Girls’ Toilet in Kamrup Metro Sparks Outcry: Authorities Respond

Guwahati, June 17: A Twitter post by a concerned girl highlighting the deplorable condition of the sole girls’ toilet at Purvanchal M.E in Dispur (Kamrup Metro) has drawn attention to the unsanitary and unclean facilities. The tweet described the presence of mud, dampness, water leakage, spiderwebs, and algae deposits on the walls.

In response to the viral tweet, the Kamrup Metro District Association addressed the issue, assuring the public that they are taking the matter seriously. The Inspector of Schools has issued a showcause notice, indicating that an investigation is underway. The Association further stated their commitment to resolving the matter and bringing it to a satisfactory conclusion.

“The matter is being looked into. Showcause notice has been issued by Inspector of Schools. The matter shall be taken to its logical conclusion,” tweeted the offical page of Kamrup Metro District Administration.

The tweet shed light on the urgent need for improvement in sanitation and maintenance facilities in educational institutions, particularly regarding essential amenities like toilets. The unsanitized and deteriorating condition of the girls’ toilet raises concerns about the health and well-being of students, especially girls who deserve access to clean and safe facilities.

Such incidents highlight the importance of addressing infrastructural shortcomings promptly and implementing measures to ensure the proper upkeep of facilities. Students’ well-being and their access to hygienic amenities should be prioritized to create a conducive learning environment.

As the Kamrup Metro District Association initiates an inquiry into the matter, stakeholders and educational authorities must collaborate to address the issue effectively. Ensuring proper maintenance, cleanliness, and regular inspections of school facilities should be a collective responsibility to provide a conducive educational environment for all students.

Take a look at the video: