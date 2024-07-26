28 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

New centre in Silchar to submit claims for blocked Aadhaar cards

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SILCHAR, July 25: The Assam government has set up a new centre to facilitate submissions for people listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) who have not received Aadhaar cards due to biometric discrepancies.

According to an official release on Wednesday, the new centre with four receiving counters will operate at Dak Bungalow, near the DC Office, to address this issue from July 25.

- Advertisement -

People included in the NRC but lacking Aadhaar due to biometric issues are encouraged to visit the centre starting at 10 am to submit their claims, the statement added.

Applicants must bring essential documents such as voter ID, PAN card, ration card, and their NRC application receipt number (ARN), it added.

Biometrics of 27.43 lakh applicants were taken during the claims and objections phase of the NRC exercise before the list was published on August 31, 2019.

Subsequently, the NRC authorities froze this data, preventing the applicants from obtaining Aadhaar cards.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently mentioned that approximately nine lakh people had their Aadhaar cards blocked because they applied during the NRC updating process. He highlighted that Aadhaar centres were temporarily converted into NRC hubs during this period, causing timing conflicts which are now under review. (PTI)

9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Memorial lecture on Sattradhikar Bhadra Krishna Goswami’s 6th death anniversary

The Hills Times -
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India