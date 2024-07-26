New centre in Silchar to submit claims for blocked Aadhaar cards

SILCHAR, July 25: The Assam government has set up a new centre to facilitate submissions for people listed in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) who have not received Aadhaar cards due to biometric discrepancies.

According to an official release on Wednesday, the new centre with four receiving counters will operate at Dak Bungalow, near the DC Office, to address this issue from July 25.

People included in the NRC but lacking Aadhaar due to biometric issues are encouraged to visit the centre starting at 10 am to submit their claims, the statement added.

Applicants must bring essential documents such as voter ID, PAN card, ration card, and their NRC application receipt number (ARN), it added.

Biometrics of 27.43 lakh applicants were taken during the claims and objections phase of the NRC exercise before the list was published on August 31, 2019.

Subsequently, the NRC authorities froze this data, preventing the applicants from obtaining Aadhaar cards.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently mentioned that approximately nine lakh people had their Aadhaar cards blocked because they applied during the NRC updating process. He highlighted that Aadhaar centres were temporarily converted into NRC hubs during this period, causing timing conflicts which are now under review. (PTI)