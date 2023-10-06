New computer education centre for economically backward students

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 5: Gyandeep Senior Secondary School, located at Jagun 3 mile Longtong in the 83rd Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district, inaugurated a new computer education center on Thursday. This center aims to provide quality computer education to economically disadvantaged students at an affordable fee.

Pankaj Pradhan, the director of Gyandeep Senior Secondary School, emphasized that Jagun, which falls within the 83rd Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district, is a remote area where many students cannot afford technical education. In response, the school has taken the initiative to offer computer education with minimal fees, establishing a new computer education center that falls under the All India IT Education ministry of corporate affairs, Government of India.

The inauguration of the computer education center was conducted by Ravi Sonar, with Amit Pradhan, a renowned social worker, serving as the chief guest for the event. This initiative reflects the school’s commitment to providing accessible computer education to economically disadvantaged students in the region.