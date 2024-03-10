New SAKP Sivasagar committee sworn in

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Mar 9: The new committee of the Shivsagar District Karmachari Parishad has been sworn in at a function held in Bokota Aoikya Bhawan.

The previous committee was dissolved on October 1, 2023 by the All Assam Karmachari Parishad for violating the Constitution and allegedly for some illegal activities.

The meeting was attended by members of the new Shivsagar District Karmachari Parishad led by president Mrinanka Saikia and secretary Ranjan Gogoi besides representatives of various associations. The ceremony was attended by the central committee advisor Nripen Bhuyan, central vice-president Pradip Rajkhowa, Karnadhar Committee member Dilip Dutta, Jorhat district Karmachari Parishad president Jiv Bora, Sibsagar district Karmachari Parishad advisor Samshul Barik , Phulbar Dihingia Ranjan Mohanta, J. Baroua, Pramod Chiring and Praful Mohan. There are many former employees present. The new committee was sworn in by advocates Vijay Changmai and Prabin Kalita of the Shivsagar Bar Association.