18 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 29, 2024
type here...

Newborn baby found dead in Gossaigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 28: In a shocking and tragic incident, one lifeless body of a newborn baby was discovered in the Modati River early in the morning on Sunday in Ward No 1, Gossaigaon. The incident has left the community in a state of bewilderment and sorrow.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, the infant, wrapped in a traditional Assamese gamosa, was found floating in the river. Local residents, upon discovering the distressing scene, promptly notified the police. Subsequently, law enforcement officials arrived at the spot and transported the infant’s body to the Gossaigaon Police Station.

Preliminary information from police sources suggests that this heinous act may have been committed to conceal the birth identity of the newborn. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the baby’s lifeless body in the river point to a deeply distressing incident that raises concerns about the welfare and protection of vulnerable individuals within the community.

The local authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic event to determine the circumstances leading to the newborn’s death and to identify those responsible for this disturbing crime.

Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Will soon identify Rahul Gandhi’s ‘body double’ used during Nyay Yatra...

The Hills Times - 0
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February