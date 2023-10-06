Newborn declared dead, found alive in crematorium in Silchar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: In a shocking incident, a newborn, initially declared dead by doctors at a private hospital in Silchar, Assam, was later discovered to be alive, leading to tension in the area.

The newborn’s father, Ratan Das, claimed that he had taken his wife to a private hospital on Tuesday evening where doctors had informed them of a difficult pregnancy and said they could only save either the mother or the child.

“We allowed them to perform the delivery, and they told us that my wife had given birth to a stillborn. On Wednesday morning, the hospital authorities handed over the child in a packet along with a death certificate,” he said.

However, when the family members reached the crematorium for the last rites and opened the packet, they discovered that the child was crying.

“We rushed the baby to the hospital where he is currently under treatment,” Das stated.

The family members lodged a complaint against the hospital and a doctor, alleging that the hospital staff had kept the newborn inside a packet for more than eight hours without properly examining whether he was alive.

Angry residents of the Mainabil area of the town gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest on Wednesday.

Hospital authorities defended their actions, saying they had kept the baby under observation for eight hours before declaring it dead.

“We examined the baby boy several times, and he was not responding. We declared the child dead after following all necessary processes and then handed him over to the family. There was no wrong intention on our part,” a hospital spokesperson stated. (With inputs from PTI)